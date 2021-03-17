News briefs

United Way of Greater Dayton

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will be awarding federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter program (EFSP) in 2021 to help supplement local emergency food and shelter services in Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties.

Agencies interested in applying for funding may access the application by visiting www.dayton-unitedway.org/EFSP or by contacting Laura Engel at laurae@dayton-unitedway.org or Alexa Little at alexal@dayton-unitedway.org.

Proposals must be submitted by end of business on Friday, March 26.

Submit proposals in a sealed envelope, clearly marked on the outside with the RFP title, due date and time of submission as well as electronically to the contact indicated for the county in which you are applying to providing services for.

Montgomery & Greene Counties: United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, C/O Laura Engel, 33 West First St. Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45402. LauraE@Dayton-Unitedway.org

Preble County: United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, C/O Alexa Little, 225 N Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. AlexaL@Dayton-Unitedway.org