Edison State to offer 100% tuition waiver to Class of 2021

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is providing a 100-percent tuition waiver to 2021 graduating high school seniors as a way of assisting the community during challenging times.

Edison State President Doreen Larson envisions the positive impact this waiver will make in students’ lives.

“This waiver is an all-out effort from Edison State to minimize the disruption of COVID-19 on a student’s college career,” she said. “Our goal is to remove any hesitation for high school graduates from immediately continuing into a college program. This is our investment in our families, our community, and the future of our state.”

The 100-percent tuition waiver is available to all graduating high school seniors in the Edison State service area including, Darke, Miami, Preble, and Shelby counties, or those who attend a high school that has a College Credit Plus partnership (CCP) with Edison State. Homeschool students living within Edison State’s service area are also eligible. The 100-percent tuition waiver applies to classes taken in-person or online.

Edison State offers career pathways in Business, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Social and Public Services that are designed to help graduates enter the workforce. In addition, Edison State’s associate of arts or science university transfer degrees provide students with the opportunity to transfer seamlessly to four-year universities nationwide.

The 100-percent tuition waiver covers the cost of tuition, which includes instructional fees, general fee, technology fee, activity fee, and career services fees. Students are responsible for lab fees, security fees, books, or additional fees. To view complete details, visit www.edisonohio.edu/waiver. Email info@edisonohio.edu or call 937.778.8600 with any additional questions.