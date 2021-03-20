Hiking trails open at PCHS

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Historical Society opened their newly cleared trails in 2020. Since then, they have documented over 3,000 visitors and hikers to the property.

They have a trail system set up which includes the Red, Blue and Yellow trails. Hikers can use them as separate trails or follow them all, as they are connected at some point. The trail map, which is posted at the trailhead, will help guide hikers in the right direction.

Once guests pull into the driveway toward the Swartsel House, they should walk towards the Bank Barn, walk down the gravel path and find the starting point there for the trails. Hikers are also welcome to venture off on their own, as the trails are pet, kid, and family friendly.

“Our hiking trails border along the scenic Aukerman Creek. This stream has been a witness to history,” said Alyssa Stark, Director of History and Education. “Fossils, arrow points, and other lithic tools can be found during short walks down to the creek. It is truly a walk through nature and the past if you keep your eyes peeled.”

“The trails at the historical society are open seven days a week from dawn until dusk,” said Lisa White, Director of Business and Marketing. “There are beautiful picnic areas that are open as well to have a picnic lunch or dinner.”

There are over 250 acres to explore right here in Preble County. For more information, visit www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com

Office hours are available for questions on Tuesdays from 4-8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon or Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. Call 937-787-4256.

