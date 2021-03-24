News briefs

College Corner Board of Education

There will be a special meeting of the College Corner Local Board of Education on Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m. in the College Corner Union Elementary Conference Room. The purpose of this meeting will be for a board work session.

Preble County Chamber of Commerce

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Grow with Google to help chamber businesses and others in the community to learn the basics of Google Ads with a virtual workshop on Tuesday, April 13, at 9 a.m. During the workshop, “Learn the Basics of Google Ads,” individuals will learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads. This will include topics including how to create an account and set up an ad campaign; how to write great ads, refine keywords, and include ad extensions and how to measure success.

Attendance is limited to 30 individuals. Register online at https://rb.gy/3s0eis.

This is the second in a series of quarterly training sessions to be offered in 2021.

United Way of Greater Dayton

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will be awarding federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter program (EFSP) in 2021 to help supplement local emergency food and shelter services in Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties.

Agencies interested in applying for funding may access the application by visiting www.dayton-unitedway.org/EFSP or by contacting Laura Engel at laurae@dayton-unitedway.org or Alexa Little at alexal@dayton-unitedway.org.

Proposals must be submitted by end of business on Friday, March 26.

Submit proposals in a sealed envelope, clearly marked on the outside with the RFP title, due date and time of submission as well as electronically to the contact indicated for the county in which you are applying to providing services for.

Montgomery & Greene Counties: United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, C/O Laura Engel, 33 West First St. Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45402. LauraE@Dayton-Unitedway.org

Preble County: United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, C/O Alexa Little, 225 N Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. AlexaL@Dayton-Unitedway.org