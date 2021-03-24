Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

Grateful Hearts

Ask and you shall receive. That’s what happened when we reached out to our community. As we have mentioned previously, we celebrated “Big Wheels” week a bit differently by delivering special gift bags filled with items from our generous community partners. Each of our Meals on Wheels clients received this special surprise tote bag this week. To all who participated, the staff at the PCCOA wants to thank you so very much:

Virtual March for Meals

We’ve all been cooped up long enough during this pandemic and we’re tired of the isolation. We are asking you to come together virtually through our March for Meals Event. Get moving and support this great cause. Enjoy a walk or run on your own time and location of your choice. Get a small group of family, friends, or co-workers to join you and help us spread awareness about the PCCOA’s home delivered meals program – Meals on Wheels.

Schedule a morning walk, a weekend run with friends, a trip around Fort St. Clair or even a walk/run on your treadmill, it’s that easy!

Please register by sending an email to wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org by Wednesday, March 31. Please include the number of participants and your planned route. Once you finish, please send photos to the above email address no later than midnight, Wednesday, April 14. Everyone who completes their walk/run and sends photos will be entered into a drawing to win a 40-inch smart TV. Winner will be drawn live on our Facebook page on Monday, April 19. You will be responsible for making arrangements to pick up your TV, and be prepared for a photo op! Our marketing team loves to take photos!

Photos will be posted to our Facebook page. Include names of participants/team name. This event is virtual and costs you nothing but a bit of your time

You will help raise awareness of the PCCOA Meals on Wheels program for our seniors Any questions, please send email to wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. In fact, if the weather is bad, some of our seniors call in to make sure the drivers are going to be okay. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling (937) 456-4947.

HEAP

The Ohio Development Services Agency wants to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

Most recent utility bills.

A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers).

Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types).

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of disability (if applicable).

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2021.

This is not an emergency program. Low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2020. If you need immediate assistance with your energy bills, please contact your local EAP. A list of providers can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program must be received by March 31, 2021. For more information on HEAP, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880. Hearing-impaired customers can dial 711 for assistance.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Reminder! Drive Thru Thursdays! You do not want to miss this weekly event, and we want to see you! Stop by from 2-3 p.m. each Thursday for a special treat. The weekly treats are always a surprise; we don’t even know what the treat will be! When we run out though, we run out. If you would like to sponsor one or more of our Drive Thru Thursdays, contact Stacey Fullmer at sfullmer@prebleseniorecenter.org.

Online Zoom Classes

Shake off the winter blues and get into the spring feeling with Maria and Holly as they guide you through super fun classes from chair yoga to belly dancing! Dust off your dancin’ shoes! We’ve added a virtual dance party too! Please check out all of the class offerings on our website under “Calendar” for all the dates and times. Call (937) 456-4947 for more information.

All activities originate from the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, via Zoom online classes unless otherwise mentioned in the post.