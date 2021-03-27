HIT Foundation accepting applications for Essential Home Repair Grant

EATON — Home Is The (H.I.T.) Foundation was awarded a grant in the amount of $45,000 from Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development for essential home repairs. H.I.T. Foundation will begin accepting applications beginning Monday, April 5.

Qualified applicants may pick up an application from Home Is The Foundation at 111 West Somers Street, Eaton Ohio 45320 or can have one mailed to them by calling Emily, Senior Home Repair Program Manager at 937-472-0500 ext. 408 or by email emily@hitfoundation.org Current Senior Home Repair Program clients waiting on an essential repair will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be contacted to verify information.

The Essential Home Repair Program is a free service available to selected qualified households. This program will assist approximately 10 families.

To qualify, you must:

Be age 60 or over; be a resident of Preble County; own your home (named on the deed); and total household must meet 50 percent AMI (area median income) guidelines.

Repair must protect the integrity of the structure or increase the occupants’ health or safety, or accessibility to or within the home. This may include HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roof, ramp installation, and accessibility modification of kitchen or bathroom.

For more information, contact Emily Rohwer at 937-472-0500 ext. 408.