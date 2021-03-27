Burger named 2021 Preble Ms. Agriculture USA Queen

PREBLE COUNTY — Leslie Burger of Camden, Ohio was recently named the 2021 Preble County Ohio Miss Agriculture USA Queen.

Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate, and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.

Leslie is the proud daughter of Rodney and Gail Burger of Camden, Ohio. She attends The Ohio State University where she is majoring in Community Leadership Specializing in Community and Extension Education. She recently received her associate of science degree in this field and is currently working on her bachelor’s degree.

Her agriculture interests include beef cattle, dairy cattle, and laying hens. She was a 10 year member of Preble County 4-H and will be serving as a 4-H advisor this coming summer

Leslie just competed at the state level this past month for the title of 2021 Ohio Miss Agriculture USA. This will then lead to the opportunity to continue on to the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition that will be held in Ohio in June 2021.

To contact Leslie for event appearances, contact info@missagricultureusa.org.

Burger https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_Leslie_Burger.jpeg Burger Submitted by Leslie Burger