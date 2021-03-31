Ware’s Chapel UMC holding open house for new facility

WEST MANCHESTER — Ware’s Chapel UMC will be holding an open house to celebrate the completion of a new $500,000 facility for the food back.

“For several years, Ware’s Chapel UMC has served as the host location for the Monroe Township Food Bank, a ministry that has served hundreds of clients in our community who are struggling with food insufficiency,” Rev. Kenneth Stewart said. “Previously, the Food Bank was housed in the basement of our facility, which presented many kinds of accessibility challenges to our staff and clientele. Thanks to the generous support of our congregation and community, we recently completed construction on a new, fully-accessible, $500,000 facility to house the Food Bank which will better serve the needs of our community for many years to come.”

Stewart said this new facility will add significant classroom space for children’s ministry, adult discipleship and other groups needing additional rooms.

The open house will take place on Sunday, April 25 from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at Ware’s Chapel UMC, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, OH 45382. Light refreshments will be served, and the church also asks that participants follow CDC safety guidelines.

Additionally, all are welcome to attend worship at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and to attend Sunday School from 9:50-10:20 a.m. as well.

“We celebrate the fact that all this project, managed by Williamson Construction, Inc., was completed during the pandemic,” Stewart said. “We consider it a miracle that God gave us the opportunity to move forward in mission and ministry while many other places were shut down. As such, we would like to invite the community to celebrate this milestone achievement by joining us for an open house.”

