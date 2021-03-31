PSWCD hosting Preble County Conservation Day Camp

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the sixth annual Preble County Conservation Day Camp from June 22-24.

Preble County second through fifth graders are invited to join the PSWCD for outdoor activities at the Preble County Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the three-day event.

“That’s three full days of outdoor exploration, environmental education, and a lot of fun. Activities include arts and crafts, nature hikes, homesteading, creeking, and so much more,” said Kate Camden, PSWCD Outreach Coordinator. “Experience all of the fun the outdoors has to provide, while you learn about natural resources conservation, wildlife, manufacturing, team building, and more. Please be assured, the health and safety of our campers has always been and still is our main concern.”

Registrations and fees are due by May 21 or whenever camp is full. Limited spots available. Registration forms can be picked up at 2789 US Rt. 35 E, West Alexandria, OH 45381, or downloaded from www.prebleswcd.org. For more details and information about camp, call their office at 937-456-5159 and speak with Kate.

The PCSWD thanks the Preble County Historical Society, Cargill, Pratt Industries, Wildcat Sports and Graphics, and other sponsors for supporting and participating in this event.

