Bridge repair continuing on U.S. 40

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending April 3.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, crews will resume operations the week of April 5, and alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

U.S. 35 Resurfacing – Paving operations between I-70 and Elkhorn Road. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one, 12-foot lane in each direction, with traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. This phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall 2021.

New Impacts

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. U.S. 40 will be closed for approximately 30 days beginning March 29. Traffic will be detoured via I-70 and U.S. 127.

U.S. 35 & U.S.127 Vegetation Clearing – On U.S. 35 near Verona Road and on U.S. 127 near Kaylor Road and near Antioch Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 122 Ditching & Vegetation Clearing – Near Schul Road and near Lantis Geeting Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 177 Safety Improvement – At the intersection with Oxford Germantown Road. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during daytime, working hours, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additional restrictions will be in effect during the summer months, and the entire project is scheduled to be complete in September 2021

S.R. 732 Culvert Repair – Near Castle Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.