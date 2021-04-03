Local youth compete in Ohio Beef Expo Jr. Show

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Expo Center was the site of the 33rd Annual Ohio Beef Expo, which was held from March 18-21 and featured numerous youth from Preble County.
According to a press release, this year’s Junior Show was reformatted to include only one show ring while spreading the shows out to promote social distancing.
The Heifer Show was judged by Kyle Conley of Sulpher, OK and the Market Animal Show was assessed by Joe Rathmann of Smithville, TX. Brad and Amber Seiss of Thurmont, MD, judged Showmanship. Over 900 head of cattle were showcased. The champions of this year’s show were as follows:
Breeding Heifers
Grand Champion: Delaney Jones, Allen County – Champion Crossbred
Reserve Champion: Morgan Neill, Huron County – Champion MaineTainer
Third: Kathy Lehman, Richland County – Champion % Simmental
Fourth: McKala Grauel, Morrow County – Champion Shorthorn
Fifth: Hudson Drake, Ross County – Champion High % Maine-Anjou
Sixth: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County – Reserve Crossbred
Seventh: Delaney Jones, Allen County – Champion Angus
Eighth: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County – Champion Shorthorn Plus
Ninth: Reed Hanes, Darke County – Champion Low % AOB
10th: Olivia Jones, Allen County – Reserve Angus
Champion Angus: Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Angus: Olivia Jones, Allen County
Champion Charolais: Mackenzie Grimm, Clark County
Reserve Charolais: Sydney Sanders, Highland County
Champion % Charolais: Hanna Schroeder, Putnam County
Reserve % Charolais: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
Champion Chianina: Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve Chianina: Austin Hunker, Huron County
Champion Hereford: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County
Reserve Hereford: Delaney Chester, Warren County
Champion High % Maine-Anjou: Hudson Drake, Ross County
Reserve High % Maine-Anjou: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County
Champion MaineTainer: Morgan Neill, Huron County
Reserve MaineTainer: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
Champion Shorthorn: McKala Grauel, Morrow County
Reserve Shorthorn: Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
Champion Shorthorn Plus: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
Reserve Shorthorn Plus: Ethan Davies, Wood County
Champion Purebred Simmental: Paige Lucic, Geauga County
Reserve Purebred Simmental: Hanna Schaub, Auglaize County
Champion % Simmental: Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Reserve % Simmental: Kendall Davies, Wood County
Champion Miniature Hereford: Johanna Blaich, Preble County
Reserve Miniature Hereford: Annabelle Johnson, Preble County
Champion High % AOB: Marshall Capps, Allen County
Reserve High % AOB: D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Champion Low % AOB: Reed Hanes, Darke County
Reserve Low % AOB: Kathy Lehman, Richland County
Champion Crossbred: Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Crossbred: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County
Market Animals
Grand Champion: Jenna Young, Harrison County – Champion Crossbred
Reserve Champion: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County – Reserve Crossbred
Third: Annette Augustine, Ashland County – Third Crossbred
Fourth: Fox Morgan, Perry County – Fourth Crossbred
Fifth: Claire Kramer, Hancock County – Champion Maine-Anjou
Sixth: Colton Braska, Richland County – Fifth Crossbred
Seventh: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County – Champion Simmental
Eighth: Harlan Fulton, Miami County – Champion Market Heifer
Ninth: Allison Lust, Crawford County – Champion ShorthornPlus
10th: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County – Reserve Market Heifer
Champion Angus: Camdyn Burns, Union County
Reserve Angus: Isaac Miley, Noble County
Champion Charolais: Paige Pence, Clark County
Reserve Charolais: Carson Shafer, Preble County
Champion Chianina: Rees Toler, Gallia County
Reserve Chianina: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
Champion Hereford: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County
Reserve Hereford: Jacob Wiechart, Putnam County
Champion Maine-Anjou: Claire Kramer, Hancock County
Reserve Maine-Anjou: Shala Graham, Licking County
Champion Shorthorn: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County
Reserve Shorthorn: Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Champion ShorthornPlus: Allison Lust, Crawford County
Reserve ShorthornPlus: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County
Champion Simmental: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County
Reserve Simmental: Gus Wilt, Fayette County
Champion Miniature Hereford: Seamus Bly, Lake County
Reserve Champion Miniature: Allie Redick, Preble County
Champion AOB: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County
Reserve AOB: Jaycee Reed, Wayne County
Champion Market Heifer: Harlan Fulton, Miami County
Reserve Market Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County
Champion Division I Crossbred: Dawson Osborn, Highland County
Reserve Division I Crossbred: Stormi Duvall, Tuscarawas County
Champion Division II Crossbred: Colton Braska, Richland County
Reserve Division II Crossbred: Caiden Daughtery, Morrow County
Champion Division III Crossbred: Annette Augustine, Ashland County
Reserve Division III Crossbred: Jenna Young, Harrison County
Champion Division IV Crossbred: Fox Morgan, Perry County
Reserve Division IV Crossbred: Kamree Frey, Wyandot County
Champion Division V Crossbred: Jenna Young, Harrison County
Reserve Division V Crossbred: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County
Champion Crossbred: Jenna Young, Harrison County
Reserve Crossbred: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County
Third Crossbred: Annette Augustine, Ashland County
Fourth Crossbred: Fox Morgan, Perry County
Fifth Crossbred: Colton Braska, Richland County
Showmanship
Top Ten Beginner Division:
Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County – Champion; Emma Helsinger, Preble County – Reserve Champion; Claire Kramer, Hancock County – Third; Naomi Fennig, Mercer County – Fourth; Austin Sutherly, Clark County – Fifth; Avery Sautter, Sandusky County – Sixth; Grace Sautter, Sandusky County – Seventh; Tanner Butcher, Hardin County – Eighth; Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County – Ninth; Avery Flax, Clark County – 10th.
Top Ten Junior Division:
Sydney Sanders, Highland County – Champion; Olivia Jones, Allen County – Reserve Champion; Rees Tyler, Gallia County – Third; Taylor Barton, Clinton County – Fourth ; Asa Minton, Adams County – Fifth; Piper Campbell, Preble County – Sixth; Delaney Chester, Warren County – Seventh; Hannah Millikan, Henry County – Eighth; Alexis Perry, Ottawa County – Ninth; Wyatt Osborn, Highland County – 10th.
Top Ten Novice Division:
Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County – Champion; Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County – Reserve Champion; Sydnie Stewart, Preble County – Third; Colton Braska, Richland County – Fourth; Colton Beck, Morrow County – Fifth; Josey Kiefer, Butler County – Sixth; Aubrey Clark, Pickaway County – Seventh; Logan Brinker, Wood County – Eighth; Karissa Treadway, Warren County – Ninth; Sydnee Hawkins, Greene County – 10th.
Top Ten Intermediate Division:
Hannah Lang, Wood County – Champion; Luke Schroeder, Defiance County – Reserve Champion; Logan Schroeder, Defiance County – Third; Tait Dusseau, Ottawa County – Fourth; Kya Csapo, Wayne County – Fifth; Lukas Perry, Ottawa County – Sixth; Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County – Seventh; Sydney Sanders, Highland County – Eighth; Karly Goetz, Ottawa County – Ninth; Mason Powell, Morrow County – 10th .
Top Ten Senior Division:
Erin Pope, Gallia County – Champion; Mackenzie Neal, Preble County – Reserve Champion; Jacob Lebrun, Scioto County – Third; Kathy Lehman, Richland County – Fourth; Shala Graham, Licking County – Fifth; Megan Garrison, Belmont County – Sixth; Paige Lucic, Geauga County – Seventh; Skylar Ward, Preble County – Eighth; Shayla Sancic, Stark County – Ninth; Dawson Osborn, Highland County – 10th.