Local youth compete in Ohio Beef Expo Jr. Show

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Expo Center was the site of the 33rd Annual Ohio Beef Expo, which was held from March 18-21 and featured numerous youth from Preble County.

According to a press release, this year’s Junior Show was reformatted to include only one show ring while spreading the shows out to promote social distancing.

The Heifer Show was judged by Kyle Conley of Sulpher, OK and the Market Animal Show was assessed by Joe Rathmann of Smithville, TX. Brad and Amber Seiss of Thurmont, MD, judged Showmanship. Over 900 head of cattle were showcased. The champions of this year’s show were as follows:

Breeding Heifers

Grand Champion: Delaney Jones, Allen County – Champion Crossbred

Reserve Champion: Morgan Neill, Huron County – Champion MaineTainer

Third: Kathy Lehman, Richland County – Champion % Simmental

Fourth: McKala Grauel, Morrow County – Champion Shorthorn

Fifth: Hudson Drake, Ross County – Champion High % Maine-Anjou

Sixth: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County – Reserve Crossbred

Seventh: Delaney Jones, Allen County – Champion Angus

Eighth: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County – Champion Shorthorn Plus

Ninth: Reed Hanes, Darke County – Champion Low % AOB

10th: Olivia Jones, Allen County – Reserve Angus

Champion Angus: Delaney Jones, Allen County

Reserve Angus: Olivia Jones, Allen County

Champion Charolais: Mackenzie Grimm, Clark County

Reserve Charolais: Sydney Sanders, Highland County

Champion % Charolais: Hanna Schroeder, Putnam County

Reserve % Charolais: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

Champion Chianina: Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve Chianina: Austin Hunker, Huron County

Champion Hereford: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County

Reserve Hereford: Delaney Chester, Warren County

Champion High % Maine-Anjou: Hudson Drake, Ross County

Reserve High % Maine-Anjou: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County

Champion MaineTainer: Morgan Neill, Huron County

Reserve MaineTainer: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County

Champion Shorthorn: McKala Grauel, Morrow County

Reserve Shorthorn: Reed Schumacher, Putnam County

Champion Shorthorn Plus: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

Reserve Shorthorn Plus: Ethan Davies, Wood County

Champion Purebred Simmental: Paige Lucic, Geauga County

Reserve Purebred Simmental: Hanna Schaub, Auglaize County

Champion % Simmental: Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve % Simmental: Kendall Davies, Wood County

Champion Miniature Hereford: Johanna Blaich, Preble County

Reserve Miniature Hereford: Annabelle Johnson, Preble County

Champion High % AOB: Marshall Capps, Allen County

Reserve High % AOB: D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Champion Low % AOB: Reed Hanes, Darke County

Reserve Low % AOB: Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Champion Crossbred: Delaney Jones, Allen County

Reserve Crossbred: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County

Market Animals

Grand Champion: Jenna Young, Harrison County – Champion Crossbred

Reserve Champion: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County – Reserve Crossbred

Third: Annette Augustine, Ashland County – Third Crossbred

Fourth: Fox Morgan, Perry County – Fourth Crossbred

Fifth: Claire Kramer, Hancock County – Champion Maine-Anjou

Sixth: Colton Braska, Richland County – Fifth Crossbred

Seventh: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County – Champion Simmental

Eighth: Harlan Fulton, Miami County – Champion Market Heifer

Ninth: Allison Lust, Crawford County – Champion ShorthornPlus

10th: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County – Reserve Market Heifer

Champion Angus: Camdyn Burns, Union County

Reserve Angus: Isaac Miley, Noble County

Champion Charolais: Paige Pence, Clark County

Reserve Charolais: Carson Shafer, Preble County

Champion Chianina: Rees Toler, Gallia County

Reserve Chianina: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

Champion Hereford: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County

Reserve Hereford: Jacob Wiechart, Putnam County

Champion Maine-Anjou: Claire Kramer, Hancock County

Reserve Maine-Anjou: Shala Graham, Licking County

Champion Shorthorn: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County

Reserve Shorthorn: Emma Helsinger, Preble County

Champion ShorthornPlus: Allison Lust, Crawford County

Reserve ShorthornPlus: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County

Champion Simmental: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County

Reserve Simmental: Gus Wilt, Fayette County

Champion Miniature Hereford: Seamus Bly, Lake County

Reserve Champion Miniature: Allie Redick, Preble County

Champion AOB: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County

Reserve AOB: Jaycee Reed, Wayne County

Champion Market Heifer: Harlan Fulton, Miami County

Reserve Market Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County

Champion Division I Crossbred: Dawson Osborn, Highland County

Reserve Division I Crossbred: Stormi Duvall, Tuscarawas County

Champion Division II Crossbred: Colton Braska, Richland County

Reserve Division II Crossbred: Caiden Daughtery, Morrow County

Champion Division III Crossbred: Annette Augustine, Ashland County

Reserve Division III Crossbred: Jenna Young, Harrison County

Champion Division IV Crossbred: Fox Morgan, Perry County

Reserve Division IV Crossbred: Kamree Frey, Wyandot County

Champion Division V Crossbred: Jenna Young, Harrison County

Reserve Division V Crossbred: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County

Champion Crossbred: Jenna Young, Harrison County

Reserve Crossbred: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County

Third Crossbred: Annette Augustine, Ashland County

Fourth Crossbred: Fox Morgan, Perry County

Fifth Crossbred: Colton Braska, Richland County

Showmanship

Top Ten Beginner Division:

Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County – Champion; Emma Helsinger, Preble County – Reserve Champion; Claire Kramer, Hancock County – Third; Naomi Fennig, Mercer County – Fourth; Austin Sutherly, Clark County – Fifth; Avery Sautter, Sandusky County – Sixth; Grace Sautter, Sandusky County – Seventh; Tanner Butcher, Hardin County – Eighth; Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County – Ninth; Avery Flax, Clark County – 10th.

Top Ten Junior Division:

Sydney Sanders, Highland County – Champion; Olivia Jones, Allen County – Reserve Champion; Rees Tyler, Gallia County – Third; Taylor Barton, Clinton County – Fourth ; Asa Minton, Adams County – Fifth; Piper Campbell, Preble County – Sixth; Delaney Chester, Warren County – Seventh; Hannah Millikan, Henry County – Eighth; Alexis Perry, Ottawa County – Ninth; Wyatt Osborn, Highland County – 10th.

Top Ten Novice Division:

Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County – Champion; Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County – Reserve Champion; Sydnie Stewart, Preble County – Third; Colton Braska, Richland County – Fourth; Colton Beck, Morrow County – Fifth; Josey Kiefer, Butler County – Sixth; Aubrey Clark, Pickaway County – Seventh; Logan Brinker, Wood County – Eighth; Karissa Treadway, Warren County – Ninth; Sydnee Hawkins, Greene County – 10th.

Top Ten Intermediate Division:

Hannah Lang, Wood County – Champion; Luke Schroeder, Defiance County – Reserve Champion; Logan Schroeder, Defiance County – Third; Tait Dusseau, Ottawa County – Fourth; Kya Csapo, Wayne County – Fifth; Lukas Perry, Ottawa County – Sixth; Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County – Seventh; Sydney Sanders, Highland County – Eighth; Karly Goetz, Ottawa County – Ninth; Mason Powell, Morrow County – 10th .

Top Ten Senior Division:

Erin Pope, Gallia County – Champion; Mackenzie Neal, Preble County – Reserve Champion; Jacob Lebrun, Scioto County – Third; Kathy Lehman, Richland County – Fourth; Shala Graham, Licking County – Fifth; Megan Garrison, Belmont County – Sixth; Paige Lucic, Geauga County – Seventh; Skylar Ward, Preble County – Eighth; Shayla Sancic, Stark County – Ninth; Dawson Osborn, Highland County – 10th.

Stewart Neal