Robert Peters, of Lewisburg, charged with grand theft auto and assault

EATON — A Lewisburg man charged with felonious assault chose to withdraw his request for a new court-appointed attorney in Preble County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, March 30. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Robert C. Peters, 32, was scheduled to appear for a hearing to petition the judge for new counsel on Tuesday. In addition to the assault charge, Peters faces counts of grand theft of an automobile, possession of drug abuse instruments, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Peters’ previous record includes charges of burglary, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin. According to court documents, Peters “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to the alleged victim in the case in Jan. 2021. He is also alleged to have stolen a delivery van belonging to Kennicott Brothers Wholesale Florists in Dayton.

Peters later tried to flee from a police officer who attempted to pull him over. He was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Defense attorney Bridget Woolum, who was appointed to represent Peters in February, informed the court during Tuesday’s hearing that her client had chosen to withdraw his request for new counsel. Peters, who appeared via video teleconference with the Preble County Jail, concurred.

“I figure it’s only fair to let her try and do her job,” Peters told the judge in regards to Woolum.

Bruns cautioned Peters not to petition the court for new counsel lightly, saying that such a request is intended to be invoked in the case of a serious ethical issue or other conflict.

“One of the disadvantages of having appointed counsel is that the court appoints someone and that’s who you get,” Bruns said.

Peters’ next court appearance is a pre-trial conference, to be held April 15. His trial is currently scheduled for April 26.

Also in court Tuesday:

William H. Black III, 46, of Lewisburg, was sentenced on charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Judge Bruns expressed disappointment that Black had not undergone a drug and alcohol assessment; Bruns ultimately sentenced Black to five years of community control.

A reserved prison term of 36 months, with five days’ credit for time served, could be imposed if Black fails to complete the terms of his probation, which include undergoing a substance abuse and mental health evaluation, paying court costs and attorney fees, and performing 100 hours of community service.

Bruns also imposed a $5,000 fine, but said he would waive the fine if an affidavit of indigency were filed by the end of business on Tuesday. Bruns chided Black’s attorney for not having filed the affidavit earlier.

“It works a lot better if it’s filed before the sentencing,” Bruns said.

Corey O. Morgan, 49, of Camden, turned himself in on an arrest warrant. Morgan previously failed to appear for a hearing on charges of theft, forgery, passing bad checks and receiving stolen property.

Morgan’s attorney, Kyle Lennen, claimed he had been unable to contact his client between the date of his last hearing and the later court appearance which Morgan missed. Judge Bruns dismissed this, however, pointing out that Morgan had been present in court when the missed appearance was scheduled.

“These are your cases, not theirs,” Bruns told the defendant. “I can’t imagine having a felony case and not being in contact with my attorney. Just sitting back and waiting for the court to contact you is not gonna happen.”

Morgan’s next court appearance is a pre-trial conference, to be held June 3. His trial is scheduled for June 14.

David D. Jones, 47, of Richmond, failed to appear for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Lennen asked for a continuance in Jones’ case, claiming his client was “running a fever of 101 degrees.” Judge Bruns granted Lennen’s request.

Kenneth D. Glover, 48, of Mobile, AL, pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and passing bad checks. Judge Bruns ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be carried out in the case; Glover’s next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held April 14.

