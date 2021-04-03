Voting registration ends Monday for May primary

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County will conduct a Republican Primary for the Eaton Municipal Court Judge seat expiring December 31, 2021 and also a special election for the following local school districts; College Corner, Preble Shawnee, and Tri-County North.

Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the May 4, 2021 Primary/Special Election is Monday, April 5, 2021. The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open April 5th until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change your address.

You may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton, OH; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs. You may also register and update your address at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 456-8118) to change your address within the county, or to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from our website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of April 5, 2021.

You are qualified to register if you will be 18 years of age by the November 2, 2021 General election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which you intend to vote. You must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

A 17-year old may vote only in the May 4 Republican Primary election to nominate a candidate to the 2021 General election ballot if they will be 18 years old by November 2, 2021. The 17-year old will not be allowed to vote for any questions or issues on the ballot.

Election will feature Eaton municipal judge race, school tax levies