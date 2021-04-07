News briefs

Preble County Chamber of Commerce

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Grow with Google to help chamber businesses and others in the community to learn the basics of Google Ads with a virtual workshop on Tuesday, April 13, at 9 a.m. During the workshop, “Learn the Basics of Google Ads,” individuals will learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads. This will include topics including how to create an account and set up an ad campaign; how to write great ads, refine keywords, and include ad extensions and how to measure success.

Attendance is limited to 30 individuals. Register online at https://rb.gy/3s0eis.

This is the second in a series of quarterly training sessions to be offered in 2021.

Road Closure

Preble County Line Road, between mailboxes #11395 and #11440, will be closed beginning at Verona City Limit and ending at Darke County Line Road for approximately six weeks beginning Monday, March 29 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic is permitted.

Ware’s Chapel UMC

Ware’s Chapel UMC will host an open house to celebrate the completion of a new $500,000 facility for the food back.

The open house will take place on Sunday, April 25 from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at Ware’s Chapel UMC, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, OH 45382. Light refreshments will be served, and the church also asks that participants follow CDC safety guidelines.

Additionally, all are welcome to attend worship at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and to attend Sunday School from 9:50-10:20 a.m.