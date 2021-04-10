Birds take flight at PCHS

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) hosted the Miami Valley Falconry Group for a show on Tuesday, April 6, at the organization’s amphitheater.

According to Lisa White, Director of Business and Marketing at the PCHS, this was the first show hosted in the outdoor amphitheater.

The Miami Valley Falconry Group, located in Blanchester, Ohio, have performed for over 50 years across Ohio, including a full-time show at the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Waynesville, Ohio.

According to their website, birds displayed by the group include accipiters (true hawks), falcons, parabuteos (the Harris Hawk and White-rumped Hawk), buteos (buzzards) and owls.

While the Falconry Group’s handlers and bird ambassadors were off for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White said the birds did very well and seemed to really enjoy educating again.

“The visitors took home valuable information, education and ideas on how to welcome these predators into their environments,” White said.

Following Tuesday’s presentation, the PCHS will begin work and research on creating and installing owl boxes for educational purposes throughout the organization’s 250 acres.

“We truly appreciate all of the visitors, the supporters, the sponsors, the vendors and volunteers that it took to make this happen,” White said. “It brought so much joy to me, to see people of all ages, laughing, smiling, enjoying some fresh air, and learning about these special creatures.”

Handlers from the Miami Valley Falconry Group taught spectators about wildlife during their show on Tuesday, April 6. Spectators came out for the first outdoor event in the Preble County Historical Society's amphitheater.