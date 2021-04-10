ODA announces additional funding for delivered meals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) announced Wednesday that $6.137 million will be invested to support home-delivered meals for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department’s request was approved on Monday by the Ohio Controlling Board, and these funds will be distributed to Ohio’s area agencies on aging to provide home-delivered meals to eligible older Ohioans.

“We appreciate federal enhancements to our Older Americans Act programs to support older Ohioans during the pandemic,” said Ursel J. McElroy, Director of the Ohio Department of Aging.“This funding comes at a critical time and will help sustain our efforts to provide nutritional food to those that need it.”

According to the ODA, the number of individuals served by home delivered meal programs has increased nearly 50 percent, from 40,044 to 60,433, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Older Americans Act nutrition services, funded through Title III-C2 of the act, are designed to reduce hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition. These funds promote the health and well-being of older individuals by helping them gain access to nutrition and other disease prevention and health promotion services.

The ODA serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan.