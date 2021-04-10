Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

April is Volunteer Month

This year, National Volunteer Week is April 18-24. Extended to include the entire month by many organizations, April is the time to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year with thousands of volunteer projects and special events scheduled throughout the week. Today, as people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. Whether online, at the office, or the local food bank; whether with a vote, a voice, or a wallet – doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all.

The PCCOA is recognizing and celebrating our volunteers with a very special event later this month. Even with the pandemic restrictions and precautions in place for over a year, our volunteers still continue to amaze and bless us with their generosity and kindness.

Re-Opening Responsibly

Many of you have asked when the Preble County Council on Aging, Inc. (PCCOA) will re-open. On Sept. 11, 2020, the Ohio Department of Aging released the guidelines for re-opening senior centers throughout the State of Ohio. There are several requirements/guidelines that must be implemented before re-opening. Based upon the restrictions put in place by the State of Ohio and safety concerns of the PCCOA Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership, we will not be reopening at this time.

PCCOA prides itself as the only agency in Preble County to focus on the needs of senior citizens. We must focus on keeping our seniors safe. The health and safety of our seniors is the reason we have chosen to delay re-opening. We need to concentrate our efforts on helping those who need our core services.

“We will continue to provide transportation, homemaking and Meals on Wheels, our core services” says Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director. “We miss seeing our friends coming into the senior center each day but the senior population is the most vulnerable with the Coronavirus and we don’t want to take any unnecessary chances.”

We will continue working with our local Preble County Health Department to ensure our ability to re-open safely. Based on the restrictions put in place by the State of Ohio, PCCOA will remain closed to the general public but will continue providing modified services. We will re-evaluate re-opening at a later date.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. In fact, if the weather is bad, some of our seniors call in to make sure the drivers are going to be ok. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling (937) 456-4947.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Reminder! Drive Thru Thursdays! You do not want to miss this weekly event, and we want to see you! Stop by from 2-3 p.m. each Thursday for a special treat. The weekly treats are always a surprise; we don’t even know what the treat will be! When we run out, we run out. If you would like to sponsor one or more of our Drive Thru Thursdays, contact Stacey Fullmer at sfullmer@prebleseniorecenter.org.

Online Zoom Classes

Spring is here! Get up and move with Maria and Holly as they guide you through super fun classes from chair yoga to belly dancing! Dust off your dancin’ shoes! We’ve added a virtual dance party too! Call (937) 456-4947 for more information.

Big announcement coming!

Get ready for a “members-only” announcement coming soon with exciting information! Not a member? Call (937) 456-4947 to join! Only $10 a year and as a member you get all the information first!

All activities originate from the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, via Zoom online classes unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.