Richmond art exhibit features PCAA Executive Director

RICHMOND, Ind. — Visitors at Reid Hospital’s MacDowell Gallery will find an exhibit from Preble County Art Association Executive Director Claudia Edwards.

The photography exhibit, titled “Pacha Mama: Healing in Nature,” will be on display on the second floor of the hospital through May 9.

Edwards, who took over as the PCAA’s Executive Director this year, was born in Peru and has lived in the US for over 23 years. She currently resides in Richmond.

According to a press release, Pacha Mama, meaning Mother Nature, is the inspiration for her creative work in which she seeks a deeper connection to her inner self through the healing energy of landscape. Her exhibit includes breathtaking panoramic scenes from nature as well as more industrial subjects such as bridges, trains, and local architecture.

Claudia Edwards, MacDowell Gallery, Reid Hospital