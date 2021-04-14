TCN-MVCTC FFA hosts banquet

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North – MVCTC FAA hosted its 93rd Annual Banquet on Thursday, March 25, as 50 students, supporters, and guests were in attendance.

Kylie Cooper, Zane Owens, Brianna Wagoner, Erin Kring, Joey Harris and Emily Blunk were all recognized as the top six fruit sellers.

Wagoner and Breanna Callahan were named the top Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources students, showing a high level of knowledge in the AFNR class, while Chryseis Kazee was named the top Animal and Plant student.

Samantha Nuse was awarded the Star Senior in Ag Business as the student who has shown the highest level of knowledge in the Ag Business class, while Wagoner was named the Star Greenhand for going above and beyond in the FFA.

TCN-MVCTC also had the honor to confer two honorary memberships. The first Honorary FFA Degree Recipient is Madeline Prater, for her hard work and dedication to the program. Her dedication to the program is unmatched and her leadership is missed everyday.

The second recipient is Theresa Lingenfelter, MVCTC Supervisor. She is always willing to help the chapter in all activities big and small. She also provides support for all of the activities and contests that we compete in throughout the year. TCN-MVCTC FFA is honored to award both of them into honorary membership. Congratulations to all students and award receipts.

TCN-MVCTC FFA would like to thank all of their sponsors including Webster Farms, Landis Farms, Hemmelgarn Construction, Carrie Kerby & family, Ric & Felicia Prater, John & Lynn Ferguson, Rob’s Restaurant, and Terry W. Good. They couldn’t have done it without you.

Students were celebrated for their accomplishments this past year. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_TCN_FFA_Banquet.jpg Students were celebrated for their accomplishments this past year. Submitted by TCN-MVCTC FFA