Chelsea Sorrell is April’s Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s Young Professional of the Month for April 2021 is Chelsea Sorrell, owner and hairsylist at Prodigy Salon and Spa.

Chelsea’s nominator wrote: “Chelsea has created a wonderful business in our community that I am happy to support. Chelsea is always willing to give back to their community when she is able. Chelsea participates in community fundraisers. Having young professionals, like Chelsea, in our community running successful businesses plays such an important role in keeping local talent local by showing that there are opportunities here for Young Professionals to grow.” Congratulations Chelsea!

Sorrell https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_YPOM-April-Graphic.jpg Sorrell Submitted by Preble Connect