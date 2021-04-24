Local students win scholarships

PREBLE COUNTY — Two local students have been awarded scholarships from the Business and Professional Women’s organization of Preble County.

Eaton High School student Lauren Schaurer has been selected as the recipient of the Rebecca Ferguson Scholarship, while National Trail High School student Alyssa Zdobinski has been selected as the recipient of the Mary Garrett Scholarship.

Potential candidates had to be a graduating female senior of a Preble County high school. Those students pursuing a major in science or pre-law were directed to apply for the Rebecca Ferguson Scholarship, and those dealing with other majors were directed to the Mary Garrett Scholarship. All applications covered citizenship, academics, extracurricular activities, and future plans.

Schaurer is seeking a Biology major on a pre-med track at the University of South Carolina. Zdobinski is seeking a Business major with a minor in political science at Indiana University. The one-time only scholarships will be made directly to the college of their choice.

The BPW Club wishes to thank all those who participated during these trying times and congratulate Lauren and Alyssa for their creativity and leadership into the future.

