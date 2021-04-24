News briefs

First Southern Baptist Church

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden is hosting a National Day of Prayer Service on Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Greg Jackson invites all to come and join them in this Prayer Service for our nation and community.

Gratis Firefighters Association

The Gratis Firefighters Association is hosting Bingo every Tuesday evening at 405 Harrison St., Gratis, Ohio 45330. Doors open at 5 p.m. and sales start at 5:30 p.m. Early Bird games beginning at 6 p.m. for $5 and the Main Series begins at 7 p.m. for $10. Space is limited, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. All proceeds benefit the Gratis Firefighters Association.

Joe Blystone Town Hall

Joe Blystone, who is running for Ohio Governor in 2022, will host a town hall at Life Flowing Minsitries, 221 E Decatur St., Eaton, on Thursday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Road Closure

Preble County Line Road, between mailboxes #11395 and #11440, will be closed beginning at Verona City Limit and ending at Darke County Line Road for approximately six weeks beginning Monday, March 29 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic is permitted.

Ware’s Chapel UMC

Ware’s Chapel UMC will host an open house to celebrate the completion of a new $500,000 facility for the food back.

The open house will take place on Sunday, April 25 from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at Ware’s Chapel UMC, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, OH 45382. Light refreshments will be served, and the church also asks that participants follow CDC safety guidelines.

Additionally, all are welcome to attend worship at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and to attend Sunday School from 9:50-10:20 a.m.