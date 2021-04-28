Preble COC hosting Restaurant Revitalization Fund webinar

PREBLE COUNTY — The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.

According to the Small Business Administration, which is tasked with administering the program, the RRF will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Recipients are not required to repay the funding, as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023, according to officials.

“Area restaurants and other establishments have suffered economically due last year’s shutdown and the continued COVID-19-related regulations,” Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “So, we are helping make an RRF information session available to our members and all members of the Preble County business community.”

On Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m., Alex Kohls from the SBA will be presenting a webinar as part of SBA’s virtual outreach events focusing on the RRF.

The webinar will provide an official presentation, the website for the application, and a contact number for the RRF when it goes live.

The launch date for the RRF will be in several weeks, according to SBA officials.

“We ask that everyone please share the meeting information and help us get the word out to all pertinent restaurant-related business owners with whom you may have contacts across Preble County,” Collins said.

According to SBA officials, eligible entities which have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include restaurants, food trucks, caterers, bars, bakeries (where onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts;) brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (where onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts;) breweries and/or microbreweries (where onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts;) wineries (where onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts) and others.

This meeting will be held via Zoom. To receive the link register at www.preblecountyohio.com, or email leslie.collins@preblecountyohio.com.