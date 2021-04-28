News briefs

Eaton, Lewisburg Farmer’s Market

Beginning Saturday, May 15 and running every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning Monday, May 17 and running every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

First Southern Baptist Church

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden is hosting a National Day of Prayer Service on Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Greg Jackson invites all to come and join them in this Prayer Service for our nation and community.

Gratis Firefighters Association

The Gratis Firefighters Association is hosting Bingo every Tuesday evening at 405 Harrison St., Gratis, Ohio 45330. Doors open at 5 p.m. and sales start at 5:30 p.m. Early Bird games beginning at 6 p.m. for $5 and the Main Series begins at 7 p.m. for $10. Space is limited, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. All proceeds benefit the Gratis Firefighters Association.

Joe Blystone Town Hall

Joe Blystone, who is running for Ohio Governor in 2022, will host a town hall at Life Flowing Ministries, 221 E Decatur St., Eaton, on Thursday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct regular business meetings in conjunction with the May 4 Primary/Special Election on the following dates: Saturday, May 1 at 8 a.m. and Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. The unofficial canvass will commence at 7:30 p.m. on May 4. Both meetings and unofficial canvass will be held in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Road Closure

Preble County Line Road, between mailboxes #11395 and #11440, will be closed beginning at Verona City Limit and ending at Darke County Line Road for approximately six weeks beginning Monday, March 29 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic is permitted.

Somerville Community Church

Somerville Community Church will have Biscuits & Gravy and bluegrass music on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville, 45064. This will be an open bluegrass jam session; musicians bring your instruments. All welcome, enjoy biscuits and gravy bluegrass music with family and friends. Hosted by Alan Dunkelberger.