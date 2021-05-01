MVCTC vet science students place 2nd in state FFA contest

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Veterinary Science team of Jayla Denlinger (Twin Valley South) and Emily Lupa (Huber Heights) placed second in the Ohio FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event (CDE).

The purpose of the Veterinary Science CDE is to assess the skills and knowledge that students must process to prepare for post-secondary education or work in an animal health occupation, such as in a veterinarian’s office or an animal research facility. Students demonstrate skills in clinical procedures and proper restraint. In addition, this CDE recognizes those who have demonstrated skills and competencies in veterinary science instruction. This contest is aligned with the Veterinary Science Career Field Pathway for Animal Science.

Seniors in the Veterinary Science program at MVCTC participated in the online test given in March of 2021 to qualify to continue with the Practicum and Finals Portion of the CDE. Students in the Veterinary Science Program at MVCTC have this material incorporated into their curriculum through lectures and hands-on experiences.

MVCTC FFA placed second in the state with a total score of 654. Emily Lupa placed second in the state with an individual score of 181. Jayla Denlinger placed fifth in the state with an individual score of 171.

The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of the history and our heritage that will never change. But FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners, and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.

Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achieving premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are also the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers, and Future Entrepreneurs of America.

