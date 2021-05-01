NT MVCTC FFA, Co-Alliance hosting Safety Day

NEW PARIS — Calling all local fire departments, first responders and farmers. Join NT MVCTC FFA on Saturday, May 8 from 12-3 p.m. for how-tos on topics such as grain dryer fires, bucket elevator maintenance and fire prevention and grain entrapment rescue.

Dryer Fire training will happen from 12-12:30 p.m., 1-1:30 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m. Bucket Elevator Maintenance training will happen from 12:30-1 p.m., 1:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. These sessions will be hosted in the National Trail Local Schools Gymnasium. The Grain Entrapment training will be continuously presented from 12-3 p.m. at the National Trail FFA department parking lot (south side).

The Chuck Wagon concessions will be held in the South Side parking lot as well from 12-3 p.m. Please RSVP to receive a meal voucher for the Chuck Wagon for a complimentary lunch.

The event is sponsored by Co-Alliance, 323 Designs and National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter. Kicks 96 will also be broadcasting live from the event.

Please RSVP by calling or emailing Carmen Kennel at 937-437-3333 Ext. 1212 or ckennel@nationaltrail.us by Thursday May 6. National Trail High School is located at 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Road New Paris, Ohio 45347.