Eaton Community Church hosting blood drive May 13

EATON — “Be the GOAT” by donating at the Eaton Community Church blood drive Thursday, May 13 from 12-6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the first of three “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirts. Donors can collect all three by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign.

The top goal for the GOAT campaign is to prevent a summer blood shortage. There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

Another goal of the GOAT campaign is to increase donors at the Dayton CBC by at least 50 per day. This is vital because of continued COVID-19 restrictions, no high school blood drives, and the impact of vacations and outdoor activities on community blood drives.

Additional challenges are to encourage more first-time donors and to welcome new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 for more information on how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

