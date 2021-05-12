News briefs

Eaton United Church of Christ

Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St. is hosting a Drive Thru Dinner on Saturday, May 22 from 5-6:30 pm. Those planning to purchase a meal are asked to use the drive between the UCC and Presbyterian Churches where they will place their meal orders and pay. $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. They will be given tickets and instructed to park in the church lot where they will wait for their meals to be delivered. Menu is: fried chicken or chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes; green beans or corn; broccoli salad or potato salad or beets and eggs; apple pie, cherry pie or angel food cake.

Somerville Community Church

Somerville Community Church will have Biscuits & Gravy and bluegrass music on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville, 45064. This will be an open bluegrass jam session; musicians bring your instruments. All welcome, enjoy biscuits and gravy bluegrass music with family and friends. Hosted by Alan Dunkelberger.