Bridge repair continues on U.S. 40 this week

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending May 15.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone.

Paving operations are scheduled to begin the week of April 18, and traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

New Impacts

I-70 Weigh Station – The entrance and exit ramps on I-70 East to the weigh station will be closed May 10-16 for electrical, lighting and paving work at the station. No detour will be required.

S.R. 726 Bridge Work – S.R. 726 will be reduced to one lane over I-70, between Orphans Road and U.S. 40. Beginning Monday, May 11, traffic will be maintained through mid-June with temporary signals.

Continuing Impacts

U.S. 35 Resurfacing – Paving operations between I-70 and Elkhorn Road. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one, 12-foot lane in each direction, with traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. This phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall 2021.

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. U.S. 40 is closed for approximately 30 days, through mid-May, and traffic will be detoured via I-70 and U.S. 127. All work is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

S.R. 177 Safety Improvement – At the intersection with Oxford Germantown Road. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during daytime, working hours, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additional restrictions will be in effect during the summer months, and the entire project is scheduled to be complete in September 2021.

New Impacts

U.S. 127 Vegetation Clearing, Culvert Repair & Scour Protection – Between Consolidated Road and Eaton. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.