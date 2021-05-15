Commission recognizes ‘National Travel & Tourism Week’

EATON — Preble County Commissioners recognized May 2-8 as National Travel & Tourism Week with a proclamation during their meeting on Monday, May 3.

Members of the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board were on hand for the proclamation, which was read into the record by Commission President Rachael Vonderhaar.

The theme of National Travel & Tourism Week 2021 was “The Power of Travel.”

According to the proclamation, the power of travel has been a consistent driver of Ohio’s economy and workforce and a robust travel industry provides significant economic benefits for the nation, generating more than $2.6 trillion in economic output nationally in 2019, with $1.1 trillion spent directly by travelers in the U.S.

Vonderhaar continued, “Whereas travel has been the foundation of a healthy workforce, serving as one of the largest private-sector employers in the U.S., supporting 17 million jobs in 2019; and whereas spending by travelers has aided state and local governments alike, generating $180 billion in tax revenue in 2019 to support essential services and programs. Whereas travel and tourism-dependent businesses and organizations, 83 percent of which are small businesses like restaurants and retail shops, are responsible for welcoming visitors from all around the world to explore Preble County and all our communities have to offer.”

The proclamation continues, “Whereas last year, the coronavirus pandemic devastated every sector of the travel industry with staggering declines in 2020 compared to 2019, affecting every community in the country, including Preble County; and whereas the travel industry cannot recover without the full return of leisure and business travel, as well as meetings and events, by both domestic and international visitors.

“Whereas the rebound of travel will drive the rebuilding of the U.S. economy and American workforce, and help our local economy; and whereas the power of travel will revive Preble County, Ohio and the United States and drive us forward to a more prosperous future.

“And whereas the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is tasked with promoting the entire county as a great place for visitors to make our hometowns their destinations, now therefore be it resolved that the Board of Preble County Commissioners does hereby proclaim May 2-8, 2021, as National Travel and Tourism Week in Preble County, and urges the citizens of Preble County to join us in recognizing the critical role this industry plays in the recovery of our restaurants and small businesses.”

In other business

The board approved the following four resolutions authorizing expenditures for the Preble County Engineer: purchase of used guardrail posts to be used on various projects ($6.000), purchase of miscellaneous reinforced concrete pipe to be used on various projects ($10,496.28), the purchase of Geotac to be used on various bridge decks and roads ($2,326.10), and for the purchase of Type 5 guardrail with tubular backups to be used on Eaton-Lewisburg Road bridge ($7,930).

A resolution was also approved authorizing an expenditure of $12,500 for purchase of chain link barbed wire fence for the Sheriff’s Department from Coronavirus Relief funds.

The commission also approved a resolution authorizing the hire of outside legal counsel.

The board also approved a resolution requesting the Preble County Auditor certify the amount for 0.3 mill renewal tax levy for Preble County Health Department.

Supplemental appropriation was also approved for Children’s Services in the amount of $5,000.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse. These meetings are open to the public.

