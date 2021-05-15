Schaurer named Franklin B. Walter recipient

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton High School senior Lauren Schaurer was named this year’s county recipient for the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship at a virtual program on Tuesday, April 27.

Lauren will be attending the University of South Carolina’s Honor College where she will be majoring in Biology on a Pre Med track. During her four years at Eaton High School, Lauren has participated in a variety of leadership roles including Class Vice President, Clarinet Section Leader, National Honor Society Blood Drive Vice President and Co-Chair, Ohio Business Week Participant, Peer Leader and Freshman Focus Mentor.

She also participated in school extracurricular activities including band where she played in the Pit Orchestra, Morning Ensemble and was a member of the OMEA District 13 Honor Band. She also played on the girls tennis team and was a part of the High School Science Club. Lauren has also been an active participant in her community where she volunteered as a 2020 Presidential Election Poll Worker as well as being a part of the Eaton First Presbyterian Church Youth Group and served as a Youth Elder, after school tutoring, and she was a Shift Leader for L&M Concessions at the Main Street Aquatic Center and was a three-year Rotary Honors Scholar.

Ohio’s county superintendents started this initiative in 1989 as a way to recognize outstanding senior scholars from across the state. Their academic achievements, personal accomplishments, and community service have qualified them as one of the best and brightest in the Class of 2021. One senior from each of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties is eligible to receive this honor. The Franklin B. Walter Award is named after Franklin B. Walter, who served as State Superintendent from 1977-1991. During his tenure, Dr. Walter worked with three governors and significantly improved public education in Ohio. He received numerous honors and earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide. His integrity, leadership, optimism and commitment serves as an example for all.

This year’s program featured Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction, Paolo Demaria, as the keynote speaker. In his four years as Ohio’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Mr. DeMaria’s proudest accomplishment is the Ohio Department of Education’s partnership with stakeholders to develop Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s strategic plan for education. This year’s program also featured Billy Woltz, a former Franklin B. Walter Award recipient, as the guest speaker.

Eaton senior one of 88 awarded scholarship