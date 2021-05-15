MVCTC announces 2021 valedictorians, salutatorians

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center has announced several local students as valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian – Alec Dolan, Computer Networking & Cyber Security student from Brookville. He plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall. Alec was awarded the US Air Force ROTC Scholarship and will study Computer Science and Finance.

Valedictorian – Zoey Collins, Dental Assisting student from Preble Shawnee. She plans to continue her education and become a Dental Hygienist.

Valedictorian – Alina Fore, Early Childhood Education student from Eaton. She will be attending Indiana University East to further her education in Elementary Education.

Valedictorian – Layla Hatfield, Natural Resource Management student from Valley View. She will be studying Biology at Sinclair Community College for two years and then moving on to either Bowling Green State University or Colorado State University to complete her bachelor’s degree in Biology and get a master’s degree in Forestry.

Valedictorian – Sarah Homan, Pre-Nursing student from Twin Valley South. She will be attending Xavier University to major in nursing. After earning her BSN, Sarah plans to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

Valedictorian – Brittanie Smith, Health Occupations student from Preble Shawnee. She will be attending Indiana University East in the fall to study Biochemistry and Biology.

Valedictorian – Logan Cottle, an Automotive Technology student from Eaton. He plans on continuing his education at IUPUI with Motorsport & Mechanical Engineering dual majors.

Valedictorian – Colleen Rotterman, Pre-Nursing student from Northmont. She plans on going to Bowling Green State University for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Valedictorian – Jayla Denlinger, Veterinary Science student from Twin Valley South. She plans to attend Indiana University East and pursue a Bachelors’s Degree in Accounting.

Valedictorian – Jacob Siegrist, Aviation Maintenance Technician student from Tri-Village. He plans to attend Bowling Green State University and pursue a degree in Flight Technology & Operations, using the FAA career credentials earned at MVCTC to work and help pay for college.

Salutatorian – Heidi Allan, Natural Resource Management student from Tippecanoe. She plans to attend Lincoln University in New Zealand. Heidi will go into the Bachelor of Science program with a major in Ecology and Conservation.

Salutatorian – Melisa Kuychieva, Health Occupations student from Bethel. She plans to go to college in a PA program to become a Physician Assistant.

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Class of 2021 Senior Recognition Ceremony will be held in two ceremonies on May 16, 2021, at the Wright State Nutter Center. For more information, please visit www.MVCTC.com.

Fore https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Alina-Fore.jpg Fore Collins https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Zoey-Collins.jpg Collins Denlinger https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Jayla-Denlinger.jpg Denlinger Cottle https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Logan-Cottle.jpg Cottle Homan https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Sarah-Homan-2.jpg Homan Smith https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Brittanie-Smith.jpg Smith

Several local students on list