News briefs

College Corner Local School District

The College Corner Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, May 10 has changed to Thursday, May 20 beginning at 5:45 p.m. College Corner LSD will provide the opportunity to share information and provide public comment into the use of Part B funds for Special Education.

Eaton High School Class of 1962

The Eaton High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 59th reunion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Rob’s Restuarant, 705 Arlington Road, Brookville. For reservations, email dpcap@hotmail.com or call 937-456-2348 by June 1.

Eaton, Lewisburg Farmer’s Market

Beginning Saturday, May 15 and running every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning Monday, May 17 and running every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

Eaton United Church of Christ

Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St. is hosting a Drive Thru Dinner on Saturday, May 22 from 5-6:30 pm. Those planning to purchase a meal are asked to use the drive between the UCC and Presbyterian Churches where they will place their meal orders and pay. $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. They will be given tickets and instructed to park in the church lot where they will wait for their meals to be delivered. Menu is: fried chicken or chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes; green beans or corn; broccoli salad or potato salad or beets and eggs; apple pie, cherry pie or angel food cake.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct regular business meetings on Monday, May 17 at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the start of the May 4 Primary/Special Election Official Canvass and Tuesday, May 25 at 9 a.m. for the certification of the 2021 Primary/Special Election Official Canvass. Both meetings and official canvass will be held in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Preble-Montgomery County Pond Clinic, to be hosted in Montgomery County. Michael Buchanan of Buchanan’s Wildlife Solutions will discuss wildlife and ponds. Alex Ress of Jones Fish Farms will present information about pond management, such as stocking fish, vegetation control, and aeration. To end the evening festivities, Stefan Bridenbaugh, Montgomery SWCD Technician, will give guidance on new pond construction, repairs, and proper maintenance.

The Pond Clinic will be held on Thursday, June 3 at Golden Gate Park, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. The event will be hosted in Shelter #3. A free picnic-style meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude around 8:00 p.m.

The Pond Clinic, co-hosted by Preble and Montgomery SWCD, is free and open to everyone, and will be held rain or shine. Please follow the parking signs. Make it a family event, and bring the kids! Space is limited, so please RSVP by May 28 by calling Montgomery SWCD at (937) 854-7645 or Preble SWCD at (937) 456-5159.

Somerville Community Church

Somerville Community Church will have Biscuits & Gravy and bluegrass music on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville, 45064. This will be an open bluegrass jam session; musicians bring your instruments. All welcome, enjoy biscuits and gravy bluegrass music with family and friends. Hosted by Alan Dunkelberger.