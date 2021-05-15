Triangle Therapy moving to multi-member LLC

EATON — Triangle Therapy Services, LLC has announced they are moving from a single owner LLC to a multi-member LLC. Margie Benge is welcoming Stacey Creech, COTA/L, Shannon Guiley, MPT, and Jodi Vogel, OTD, OTR/L to ownership of Triangle Therapy Services.

Triangle Therapy Services is a pediatric therapy practice, providing traditional occupational, physical and speech therapy services in a non-traditional setting. Along with traditional treatment, they provide animal assisted therapy, nature-based intervention, and hippotherapy into their treatment plans as indicated. Triangle Therapy Services was started in 2000 as a single member LLC and has grown to add other excellent therapists since that time. They are currently serving over 100 clients from all surrounding counties and provide approximately 3,000 therapy sessions per year.

Triangle Therapy Services is proud to be a local provider to the children of Preble County, so that parents do not have to travel to other counties for services. Learn more at www.triangletherapyservices.com or on our facebook page: Triangle Therapy Services.

Triangle Therapy Services, LLC is located at 911 West Main St. in Eaton. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Triangle_Therapy_Services.jpg Triangle Therapy Services, LLC is located at 911 West Main St. in Eaton.