Career Day at East Elementary

EATON — Students at Hollingsworth East Elementary School got an up close look at different careers including firefighting, car racing and weather reporting during a vehicle-based Career Day on Thursday, May 20.

Representatives from Eaton Fire and EMS, the Eaton Police Department K-9 unit, Preble County Engineer Department, Chuck Wagon, Preble County District Library, USPS, Adam Schaeff Race Car, Channel 2 Weather Department and Martin’s Tree Service showed up in work-related vehicles, ranging from a firetruck to a food truck.

Students were able to see each of the 12 vehicles and hear from those adults who use those vehicles as a part of their daily work.

According to a press release, Tricia McGinnis, a school counselor at Eaton, helped lead a team of East staff on this project.

“She and many other staff know the importance of exposing students at a young age to the many careers which can lead to a happy and fulfilling life of work and accomplishment,” the release stated. “The staff with Mrs. McGinnis’ leadership and guidance have created a great career awareness opportunity for the students in grades K-2.”

While East normally hosts a Career Day during the school year, this was the first one done outside, and beautiful weather helped to supplement the event.

“Obviously, with COVID they decided to do something like this outside so that it was more COVID friendly,” Preble County ESC Career Connection Director Harold Niehaus said.

Niehaus said it was a great idea by the East staff to hold the event outside, and he could see this change coming to other county schools.

“I definitely want to do this at the other schools next year,” he said. “It’s really neat. The kids get out, they get to see so many different things.”

Students toured vehicles of different professions

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

