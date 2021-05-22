National Trail FFA holds banquet

NEW PARIS — Numerous students and teams were recognized and received awards during the National Trail Local School District FFA Chapter’s annual banquet on Wednesday, May 12.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards were presented to students Skyler Ward and Alyssa Zdobinski. AP Awards recognize FFA members who have developed specialized skills that can be applied toward their future careers.

Ward received a gold rating and placed fourth in the State of Ohio in the beef production placement proficiency category. Zdobinski, meanwhile, received a gold rating and placed second in fruit production and first in agricultural processing.

Several students competed in a chapter-wide job interview contests, including freshman Boe Buckley, sophomore Sam Toms, junior Hannah Lee, senior Alyssa Zbobinski, and first-year upperclassman Olivia Birdsall, who placed fifth in the state contest.

The Public Speaking Award for Creed Speaking was presented to Blake Osswald. Awards for Beginning Prepared Speaking went to Garland Weaver, Advanced Prepared Speaking to Jesse Norton, Kacy Osswald and Mary Welz, and Extemporaneous Speaking to Zdobinski.

The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Blake Osswald; the Star Chapter Member Award to Garland Weaver; the Star Junior Award to Brianne Kosier; and the Star Senior Award to Alyssa Zdobinski.

Class Scholarship Pins were presented to freshmen Kailey Rowland-France, Blake Osswald, and Addison Sparks, sophomore Garland Weaver, junior: Wyatt House, and senior Olivia Birdsall.

Class Treasurers Awards were presented to Olivia Birdsall, Kaydin Casteel, Cayden Clark, Maddie Harrison, Hailey Henderson, Joel Hunt, Alyssa Ibarra, Chris Knapp, Addison Sparks and Sam Toms.

Committee Chair Awards were presented to Sam Toms, Ellie Lawson, Natalie Osswald, Hailey Henderson, Garland Weaver, Boe Buckley, Harley Henderson, Hailey Davidson, Kayleigh Michael, Jessie Gable, Fletcher Davies, Tyler Alexander, Blake Osswald and Bryce Thompson.

Leadership Pins were presented to freshman Keaton Lipps, sophomore Hailey Henderson, junior Mykenzie Smith and senior Kacy Osswald

The Treasurer’s Plaque was presented to Paige Lee; the Sentinel’s Plaque to Kacy Osswald; the Reporter’s Plaque to Mykenzie Smith; the Historian’s Plaque to Brianne Kosier; the Secretary Plaque to Madison Myers; the Student Advisor’s Plaque to Skyler Ward; The Vice President’s Plaque to Hannah Lee; and the President’s Plaque to Alyssa Zdobinski.

State Degrees were awarded to Brianne Kosier, Mykenzie Smith, Skyler Ward, and Abbi Whitesell.

Placing fifth in the Citrus Sale were Hannah and Paige Lee; fourth place went to Emmalie Besceker; third to Ellie Lawson; second to Thelma Weldy; and first to Jessie, Sara and Leah Norton.

Third place in the Strawberry Sale, meanwhile, went to Ellie Lawson; second place to Hannah and Paige Lee; and the Star Strawberry Salesperson Award to Brianne Kosier.

Memorial Scholarships

A $50 Gaylon and Terry L. Hundley Memorial Scholarship to attend one FFA Leadership Event was presented to Blake Osswald, while a $50 Steve Ott Memorial Scholarship to attend the 2022 Ohio State FFA Convention was awarded to Addison Sparks.

Team Placements

The NT Urban Soil Judging Team placed 54th out of 106 teams at the state virtual contest. The Rural Soil Judging Team, meanwhile, placed 44th out of 162.

The Ag Sales Team placed third in the district contest out of 12 teams, while the Meats Team placed third at the Ohio State Invitational and seventh out of 48 at the state contest.

The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team competed at the sub-district and district contest, earning a gold rating at each level. The team placed third at district.

The General Livestock Team placed seventh at the state contest out of 184 teams, while the Agricultural Power and Diagnostics Team placed 18th out of 78; the Outdoor Power CDE Team 22nd out of 59; the Ag Mechanics Team 16th out of 53; and the Animal Behavior, Husbandry and Welfare Team 12th out of 28.

In addition, the Aquarium Management Team placed 8th out of 18 and 21st out of 36 teams in the State of Ohio; the Animal Management CDE Team placed 21st out of 36 in the state competition, and finally, the Envirothon Team placed 29th out of 37.

New Officers

2021-2022 Sentinel: Maidson Meyers.

Reporter: Paige Lee.

Secretary: Mykenzie Smith.

Treasurer: Daniel Mann.

Vice President: Brianne Kosier.

President: Hannah Lee.

Numerous students and teams were recognized and received awards during the National Trail Local School District FFA Chapter’s annual banquet on Wednesday, May 12. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_FFA-Banquet.jpg Numerous students and teams were recognized and received awards during the National Trail Local School District FFA Chapter’s annual banquet on Wednesday, May 12. Submitted photo

By Anthony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook @mproperenglish

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook @mproperenglish