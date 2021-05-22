Historical Society raises $5k for education, events center

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Historical Society will soon unveil a new Outdoor Education and Event Center, made possible by nearly $5,000 in donations.

“A special thank you to our financial partners who saw our vision, understood its importance to the county and beyond,” said Lisa White, Director of Business and Marketing. “This new education and events center will provide an outdoor space for programs, history study groups, scout meetings, church gatherings, our bug show, bee programming, historic reenactments, small theater productions, and our very intimate small wedding ceremonies in a wooded forest setting. The potential for this new center is endless.”

Sponsors of the new Outdoor Education and Event Center include $930 from the Butler Rural Electric Grant, a $2,000 donation from the Eaton Rotary Club and a $1,900 donation from the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

White said the Outdoor Education and Event Center is expected to open later this summer with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

To volunteer with the Preble County Historical Society, contact lisa@preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com or call 937-787-4256.

Lisa White, PCHS Director and Stephanie Garrett, President of the Preble County CVB https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_CVB_PCHS_Donation_No_Leslie.jpg Lisa White, PCHS Director and Stephanie Garrett, President of the Preble County CVB Submitted by PCHS