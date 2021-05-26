Helping students explore their future careers

We continue to share opportunities for students to learn about and think about their future careers throughout our schools in Preble County. This is exciting work for me personally and meaningful for our students!

Students at various grade levels are participating in career exploration activities like those I am sharing today. So far, students at Twin Valley South, National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Eaton had the opportunity to create a “Career Float” using a custom designed box donated by Lewisburg Container of Pratt Industries. Once the students chose their job, they then researched and included specific information about their career choice using their personal creative talents. Once completed, students then shared their “Career Float” for judging and were awarded prizes for the “best of the best.”

As we work with our older students it is even more important to help guide them into and through their desired “Future Pathways.” As you can see in the chart shared on our website, (https://www.preblecountyesc.org/ and then clicking on the Career Connections drop down…and then the document called Preble County Future Pathways) high school students and parents can see a set of pathways to help them accomplish their future career aspirations. Across all schools in our county we hope to help guide our high school students into their future with a well-planned career path. If you are a parent, grandparent, guardian, or group leader and would like to have more discussion around this Preble County “Future Pathways” document, please feel free to contact me as shared below.

Also, if you are a local education supporter as an individual or business who would like to donate money or gift cards to award the participating students please contact me at harold.niehaus@preblecountyesc.org or by phone at 937-456-1187 ext.123. I know that students appreciate earning these rewards for their efforts and it is a great way to start to connect with your future workforce and community servants!

