Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

Grand Reopening

The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) will be reopening to members only on Wednesday, June 2 beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. We will be open to members through June 11 and reopen to everyone on Monday, June 14. Membership is just $10 a year. As a member, you receive our bi-monthly newsletter, special news and early announcements, discounts on trips and excursions, copying for free and free laminating services. To join, please call 937-456-4947. You do not want to miss this very special event. We are looking forward to seeing you and getting back together.

Seniors and Summer Heat Precautions

Warmer weather is here and it’s important to remember a few tips for staying safe in higher temperatures. Make sure to boost your hydration by drinking plenty of water each day.

If you are going to outdoors, wear plenty of sunscreen and don’t forget your hat. Light colored loose fitting clothing is best, take advantage of shade if possible and don’t overdo it! Care.com says exercising outdoors is wonderful: It’s proven to boost one’s mood, and it’s a great way for older adults, who might have suffered from loneliness and isolation during the pandemic, to safely spend time with friends and neighbors.

But on very hot days, it’s best for them to limit outdoor time to early in the morning or later in the evening after the sun has set, says Healy. The sun is strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), so it’s a good idea to spend those hours indoors in air conditioning, if possible.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year, or any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Our last Drive Thru Thursday is this week, Thursday, May 27 from 2-3 p.m. A special treat will be provided by our sponsor, Maple Gardens, and as always, we want to see you! We’d also like to thank all of our sponsors who provided treats to seniors each week since last July.

Closed for the Holiday

The PCCOA will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Please have a safe holiday weekend.

All activities originate from the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, via Zoom online classes unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or https://prebleseniorcenter.org/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.