EHS to honor Class of 2021 with parade tonight

EATON — Eaton High School seniors will be honored with a traditional graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 30, at Miami University’s Millett Hall in Oxford.

But before sending the graduates off to their futures this weekend, a special parade recognizing them is scheduled for Thursday, May 27.

Thursday evening, family, friends and community members are encouraged to line the parade route to celebrate and honor the Eaton High School Class of 2021.

The students’ parade route will take them from Eaton High School on Hillcrest Drive, north on U.S. 127 to Main Street, back to Camden Road and end into the school’s parking lot.

Doors at Millett open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to school officials. Anyone unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch it via livestream at https://www.waycross.tv/eatonhsgrad.html. The link will go live at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a notice on the school district’s website.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr