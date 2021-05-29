Camden, Eaton hosting blood drives on June 3

PREBLE COUNTY — Support the blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday week by donating at upcoming blood drives in Eaton and Camden.

The Camden community blood drive will take place Thursday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. in the First Southern Baptist Church Family Center, 35 North Liberty St., Camden, and the Kettering Health Eaton community blood drive will be Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Memorial Day is the first holiday of summer and the first big challenge to the summer blood supply. COVID-19 restrictions remain, even as many pre-pandemic activities return.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirts. Donors can collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign.

The goal the GOAT campaign is to encourage people to donate, despite the distractions of summer holidays, vacation travel, and outdoor activities.

CBC is looking for more daily donors at the Dayton CBC, more first-time donors, and more blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.