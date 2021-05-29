Bullen Ultrasonics adding 20 new jobs

EATON — Bullen Ultrasonics, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is adding over 20 new employees to its 120-person manufacturing operation.

The company is offering a $500 signing bonus to fill various machinist positions before the end of June.

Open positions include multiple CNC machinists and entry-level machinists, as well as a manufacturing process engineer and ultrasonic machining operators. No prior experience in ultrasonic machining is required. Openings are available in all three shifts, with the opportunity to work full-time or part-time and receive benefits, including insurance.

Bullen employees are eligible for profit sharing and 401K matching programs. The company also promotes internal satisfaction through global and local charitable work opportunities, professional growth and a sense of community.

According to Bullen President Tim Beatty, the company is committed to the wellbeing of its employees, as demonstrated by its response to heightened manufacturing demands at the onset of the pandemic. During the pandemic, Bullen allotted frontline employees a paid day off each week.

“We are committed to reinforcing our family-focused culture and healthy work-life balance throughout this period of growth,” Beatty said. “We have experienced unprecedented labor shortages in manufacturing over the past year, and many companies are forced to mandate overtime right now. Bullen, on the other hand, has a variety of measures in place to allow our team members to balance a healthy professional and personal life. We’re searching for people who will value our culture and want to help propel Bullen forward.”

Long-time Bullen employee Aaron Garringer, CNC Programmer and Operator, has experienced first-hand Bullen’s commitment to its people-first culture.

“It really does feel like family here. It’s a bond I’ve never felt working anywhere else,” Garringer said. “I’ve been here for 14 years, working my way up from an unskilled position to an engineering technician in the development group. Even throughout COVID, everyone felt safe and appreciated through positive work environments and benefits like profit sharing. Anyone who enjoys working together to achieve a bigger goal while also operating individually on projects would love being on the Bullen team. There’s nothing like it.”

Interested applicants can visit http://bullenultrasonics.com/careers/ for information and apply.

Bullen employees play pickleball on their lunch break on the company's pickleball courts.

Company is celebrating 50th anniversary