ODNR reminds Ohioans to swim safe this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Parks and Watercraft is reminding Ohioans to remain alert while swimming at public beaches this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months.

“It’s important that all of our visitors understand the dangers of swimming in dark waters, especially for young children and inexperienced swimmers,” said ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb. “Paying attention to each other is one of the best ways to make sure everyone has a great day at the beach!”

Most park swimming areas are designated “swim at your own risk” and do not have lifeguards on duty. The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft offers these swimming tips:

Keep a sharp eye on young children and inexperienced swimmers while they are in the water.

Swim only in designated areas at the beach and lake. Buoys mark safer swim areas and swimming past these markers increases the risk for tragedy.

Use the buddy system—designate one member of your group to stay on the beach to keep watch the others while they swim.

Only use approved life jackets and vests for young children and inexperienced swimmers; all other floatation devices, including all inflatables, are strictly prohibited.

Lakes are not pools. Water conditions are murky, and swimmers may not be able to determine how deep the water may be. Young and inexperienced swimmers should stay in shallower water.

Check water quality advisories at the Ohio Department of Health’s BeachGuard website before leaving for the beach.

Pack all the necessities like cell phones, snacks and sunscreen but leave the alcohol at home. Drinking alcoholic beverages and swimming do not mix.

Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly. If there’s no receptacle, please practice “carry in, carry out” disposal.

Remember to take regular breaks while swimming and Always Keep an Eye on the Kids!

ODNR manages numerous swimming beaches at Ohio State Parks, including beaches along Lake Erie. To learn more about safe swimming, click here.

Visitors should know the dangers associated with swimming in natural lakes