Eaton joining cities nationwide for National Night Out

EATON — On Tuesday, Aug. 3, neighborhoods throughout Eaton are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 38th Annual “National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Eaton Police Division, will involved over 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. NNO corporate sponsors are Ring, Associa, AT&T, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Starbucks.

National Night Out is designated to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 6-10 p.m. on Aug. 3, residents in neighborhoods throughout Eaton and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout Eaton will be hosting a variety of events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, visits with police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.”

National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. On NNO, neighborhoods nationwide are invited to join in “Giving Crime and Drugs A Going Away Party.”

For more information, contact the Eaton Police Division on Facebook, at 937-456-5531, or http://www.eatonpolice.org, or Robin S. Eck on Facebook or fairlane59woh@gmail.com

National Night Out was last held on Aug. 6, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/06/web1_IMG_0002.jpg National Night Out was last held on Aug. 6, 2019. Submitted photo

38th annual event to be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-10 p.m.