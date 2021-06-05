TVS grads receive annual Chamber, Safety Council scholarships

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce and its affiliated Safety Council offer several scholarship opportunities each year and for 2021, several recipients from Twin Valley South’s graduating class are being recognized.

The Preble County Chamber offers a $1,000 scholarship each year to a student who has shown success and leadership in his or her academic and community endeavors.

This year’s recipient is Liberty Chesney of Twin Valley South High School. Chesney was selected from nearly 70 applicants from across Preble County’s five school districts. She was one of TVS’ valedictorians this year and was one of 18 graduates of the Preble County Chamber’s inaugural Junior Leadership program.

“With 67 applications to review and rank, our scholarship committee had quite the job of selecting a recipient this year, but Liberty’s application stood out,” Preble County Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “We congratulate her and all the 2021 graduates from all five of Preble County’s school districts and wish them continued success, whether at a college or trade school, or in the military or workforce.”

The Preble County Safety Council Scholarship, sponsored by the Preble County Chamber of Commerce and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, was launched in December 2017 to recognize and reward students whose parents are employees of Safety Council member companies for their demonstrated interest in and promotion of safety, health, and wellness. The first students were recognized at the spring 2018 PCSC Annual Awards Ceremony.

The PCSC offers two $750 scholarships annually. This year’s scholarships were awarded to twin brothers: Ben and Steven Bitner, who are also members of the Twin Valley South graduating class of 2021.

Both Bitners will be attending the University of Dayton in the fall in fields related to safety.

“On behalf of the Preble County Safety Council’s steering committee, we congratulate Ben and Steve on their graduation and wish them all the best as they continue their education this fall,” Collins said.

Chesney https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/06/web1_TVS_2021_Graduation_11-1.jpg Chesney Eric Deeter | The Register-Herald From left to right: Ben and Steven Bitner https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/06/web1_Safety-Council_Bitners.jpg From left to right: Ben and Steven Bitner Courtesy of the Bitner family