Magistrate Gordon announces candicacy for Eaton Municpal Court Judge

EATON — Common Pleas Court Magistrate Erica Gordon is announcing her candidacy for Eaton Municipal Court Judge for the Nov. 2, 2021 election.

Gordon serves the citizens of Preble County as a Common Pleas Court Magistrate hearing domestic relations cases including child support, divorce, dissolution, legal separation, child custody, domestic violence civil protection orders, and civil stalking protection orders. In addition, she hears bonds and arraignments in felony cases as needed.

Prior to her appointment as Preble County Common Pleas Court Magistrate, Gordon served as a Magistrate in Seneca County Common Pleas Court and Acting Judge in Tiffin Fostoria Municipal Court. Her duties in Seneca County Common Pleas Court were the same as those in Preble County and included legal research and decision writing in civil cases.

Gordon has significant experience with Municipal Court cases. She served as an Acting Judge in Tiffin Fostoria Municipal Court from 2016 through 2018 where she handled all aspects of the court’s docket including trials, arraignments, pleas and sentencing, preliminary hearings, requests for search warrants, and the court’s civil and small claims docket.

Gordon and her husband, Travis Swain, grew up in Preble County graduating from Eaton High School. They have one daughter, Frannie. They came home to Preble County to raise their daughter surrounded by family.

According to Gordon, she is running for Eaton Municipal Court Judge because she cares about the citizens of Preble County and wants to help maintain the county’s idyllic reputation.

