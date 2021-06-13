Rep. Creech’s farm bill passes house committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) announced Tuesday the House Agriculture and Conservation Committee has approved House Bill 239, his legislation expanding opportunities within the Ohio State University’s Farm Financial Management Institute.

The Institute trains interested and qualified individuals to assist farmers needing help with farm financial management problems. The purpose of the Farm Financial Management Institute is to help farmers with budget, finance, production, marketing, and policy issues.

H.B. 239 expands the scope of the Institute to include “farm owners and managers” to the priority list for participation in the program and appropriates $250,000 per year for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The bill also renames the Institute to the “OSU Farm Production, Policy, and Financial Management Institute” to better reflect the vision of goals of the institution.

“As a fourth generation farmer, it’s my priority to identify and promote best practices in agriculture for our farmers across the state,” Creech said. “I am confident House Bill 239 is key to helping solve the complex issues facing the agricultural industry in Ohio.”

The measure is supported by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at OSU, Ohio Dairy Association, Ohio Agribusiness Association, Ohio Soybean Association, and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Additionally, the bill is cosponsored by Representatives Bird, Brent, Click, Fowler Arthur, Hicks-Hudson, Hoops, Jones, Kick, Koehler, Miller III, Riedel, Sheehy, Stewart, White and Young

