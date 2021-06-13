Henny Penny names Chief People Officer

EATON — Henny Penny on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suzanne Birsa as Chief People Officer, effective June 14.

Birsa will lead all aspects of Henny Penny’s human resources organization, including employee experience and culture, talent acquisition and retention, employee training and development, performance management, and compensation and benefits. She will also oversee the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), well-being, and communications functions.

“Suzanne is a dynamic leader whose passion for developing people and culture will enhance our own People First culture,” said Rob Connelly, Henny Penny Chairman & CEO. “As an employee-owned company, we are on a journey to become the best place to work, grow and thrive. Strategically elevating our focus on People First and well-being effectively prioritizes our continued commitment to building an engaged, healthy, inclusive, and high-performing culture. Suzanne’s proven success in creating impactful, people-focused strategies is vital to ensuring our employees and business thrive. She will be a terrific addition to the Henny Penny team.”

Birsa joins Henny Penny with more than 25 years of progressive HR experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Human Resources at Focal Point, LLC, a leading company in the design and manufacturer of high-end architectural lighting.

While at Focal Point, Birsa built a best in class HR function that transformed the company’s talent and performance management and benefits programs. She also introduced and led the company’s first diversity and inclusion strategy, including employee resource groups.

Prior to joining Focal Point, Birsa served as Director of Human Resources, Global IT & APMEA, at McDonald’s Corporation. Her HR experience spans the consumer-packaged goods, food, and architectural lighting industries at companies including Johnson & Johnson, The Dial Corporation and ConAgra Foods.

“I am delighted to join this incredible company and team,” said Suzanne Birsa, incoming Chief People Officer of Henny Penny. “What an honor to drive Henny Penny’s authentic and special People First culture by enhancing the environment of equity and trust where people are valued, well-being is prioritized, and innovation thrives.”

Birsa will become a member of the company’s executive leadership team and report to President Steve Maggard. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and a minor in Human Resources Management from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL.

Suzanne Birsa brings over 25 years of HR experience