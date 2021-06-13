Hueston Woods to offer Nature Programming beginning this month

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio – Hueston Woods State Park will begin hosting recreational and educational events this month, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Events will be held at its nature center, which is now open to the public, and various park locations.

The Hueston Woods Park Nature Center is near the park office, which is located at 6301 Park Office Road in College Corner. The lodge is located at 5201 Lodge Road. Posted signs will direct you to the marina and campground area.

Wednesdays

Birds of Prey – Meet at the Nature Center, 1 p.m.

Fox Talk – Meet at the Nature Center, 2 p.m. Also held on Saturdays at 3 p.m.

Big Woods Hike – Meet at the Nature Center, 3 p.m. No pets allowed. Bring your vehicle.

Thursdays

Kayaking Basics – Meet at the Marina, 10 a.m. Limited space available. Sign up begins at Park Office at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Canoeing Basics – Meet at the Nature Center, 1 p.m. Limited space available. Sign up begins at Park Office at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Fridays

Archery – Meet at the Archery Range, 11 a.m. Also held on Sundays at 11 a.m..

Stand Up Paddle Boarding Basics – Meet at the Nature Center, 1 p.m. Limited space available. Sign up begins at Park Office at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Orienteering – Meet at the Lodge, 6 p.m. Long pants are recommended.

Campfire – Meet at the Indian Mound in the Campground, 9 p.m.

Night Hike – Meet at the Indian Mound in the Campground, 9:30 p.m. Please wear appropriate footwear. Flashlights are not necessary.

Saturdays

Hooked on Fishing – Meet at the Marina, 9 a.m. Bait and tackle are limited.

Wildlife Invasion – Meet at Lodge, 11 a.m.

Creeking Expedition – Meet at Nature Center, 1 p.m. Please wear appropriate footwear and clothing. Bring your vehicle.

Ohio Raptors – Meet at Nature Center, 2 p.m.

Canoe Excursion – Meet at the Nature Center, 4 p.m. Limited space available. Sign up begins at the Marina at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Reptile Show – Meet at the Nature Center, 6 p.m.

Evening Stroll – Meet at Nature Center, 7:30 p.m. Please wear appropriate footwear. Bring your vehicle.

Sundays

Fossils Rock – Meet at the Nature Center, 9 a.m. Bring your vehicle.

Kayak Excursion – Meet at the Marina. Limited space available. Sign up begins at the Marina at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about this summer’s public programming at Hueston Woods, please contact the nature center at (513) 664-3500.