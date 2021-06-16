Buckeye Bridge Ride scheduled for June 26

EATON — The 17th Annual Buckeye Bridge ride is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 26. This bike ride is open to all ages.

Folks that are the cycling enthusiasts to the leisurely cycling rider will enjoy this ride experience. Not only does this year’s ride take riders on a scenic tour of Preble County visiting four of the eight county covered bridges, but it offers cyclists three different routes of either 17, 31, or 45-mile rides.

The Buckeye Bridge Ride is a full SAG with four stops if riders choose to take the longest ride. Riders interested in participating on Saturday, June 26, have options to start with the mass start at 7 a.m. or with other pleasure rides and touring groups having staggered starts from 7:15-9 a.m. The cost of the Buckeye Bridge Ride for an adult rider is $20 and $10 for youth riders aged 9-19 years old.

This year, first time ever, the ride organizers have teamed up with Preble Trails to offer a family ride. The 1.5 mile family ride is a very family friendly ride for all ages. The riders for the family ride will check-in at 8:30 a.m. at the Eaton Athletic & Wellness Stadium, 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton on June 26 and then participate in a 9 a.m. send-off that will take the riders from the start through the scenic Fort St. Clair Park.

Proceeds from this portion of the ride will help support the Mission of Preble Trails which is a nonprofit committee initiated with the goal of promoting cycling and creating safe access throughout the community for cyclists of all ages.

There will be a SAG stop for the family ride riders inside the park with bottled water available. The cost of the family ride is only $10 for the whole family. More information about the Buckeye Bridge Ride or the First ever Preble Trails Family Ride or can be found at buckeyebridgeride.org or prebletrails.org.

Since this event benefits the local 4-H youth, the Friends of Preble County 4-H will be recognizing a 4-H Club that has the most family and friends to participate in the Buckeye Bridge Ride under the 4-H club’s name with a $500 cash award.

This ride has already provided over $18,175 in 4-H scholarships and support to our youth. The proceeds this year will once again benefit the Friends of Preble County 4-H, Inc. To make a solid investment in our youth today and to create leaders for tomorrow, the members of the Friends of Preble County 4-H Inc. are committed to the preservation of agricultural education in our Preble County and Ohio. As such, the Friends of Preble County 4-H Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the necessary funding for the operation of Agriculture/4-H portion of the Preble County Extension Office as well as other 4-H opportunities as deemed feasible and necessary.

Beginning at 7 a.m. from Eaton Athletic & Wellness Stadium, 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton